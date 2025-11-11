USFJ honors MLC employees at Length of Service Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naoko Sato, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, delivers remarks on behalf of award recipients during the U.S. Forces Japan Length of Service Awards Ceremony at Primo Hall Yutorogi, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. The ceremony recognized 243 civilian host-nation employees, including master labor contract and indirect hire agreement personnel, for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of dedicated service supporting the U.S.–Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)