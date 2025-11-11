Andrew DeFelice, general manager of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Yokota Exchange, presents Etsuko Hashimoto with a commemorative gift during the U.S. Forces Japan Length of Service Awards Ceremony at Primo Hall Yutorogi, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. The ceremony recognized 243 civilian host-nation employees, including master labor contract and indirect hire agreement personnel, for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of dedicated service supporting the U.S.–Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:14
|Photo ID:
|9387129
|VIRIN:
|251028-F-BT644-2820
|Resolution:
|5928x3334
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFJ honors MLC employees at Length of Service Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.