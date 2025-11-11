Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ honors MLC employees at Length of Service Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    USFJ honors MLC employees at Length of Service Awards Ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Andrew DeFelice, general manager of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Yokota Exchange, gives remarks during the U.S. Forces Japan Length of Service Awards Ceremony at Primo Hall Yutorogi, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. The ceremony recognized 243 civilian host-nation employees, including master labor contract and indirect hire agreement personnel, for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of dedicated service supporting the U.S.–Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

