III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Alexander Vivas, a supply chief with III MEF and oldest Marine in attendace, passes a piece of ceremonial cake to 2nd Lt. James Selcke, a communication strategy and operations officer with III MEF and youngest Marine in attendance, during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical tradition passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Selcke is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)