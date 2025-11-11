Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes during the National Anthem at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony held at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Adams is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9386894
    VIRIN: 251107-M-WK421-1094
    Resolution: 4379x2919
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual
    III MEF
    250th Birthday
    Ceremony
    Tradition

