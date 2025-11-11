U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes during the National Anthem at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony held at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Adams is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9386894
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-WK421-1094
|Resolution:
|4379x2919
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.