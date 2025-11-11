III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes during the National Anthem at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony held at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Adams is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)