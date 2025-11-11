III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force, cuts the ceremonial birthday cake during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)