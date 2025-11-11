III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force, stands at attention while being honored during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Turner is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)