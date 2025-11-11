III MEF celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, left, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, stand at attention during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony honors the legacy and historical traditions passed down through generations since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)