BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Medical Group examines notes during Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and reinforced its role in supporting regional stability and security through sustained operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)