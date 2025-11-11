BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group simulate decontaminating a patient during Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. Practicing rapid casualty care and recovery advanced the wing’s ability to maintain combat readiness and resilience during dynamic operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)