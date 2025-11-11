BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron simulates treating a casualty actor during a post attack reconnaissance sweep during Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. The exercise reinforced installation preparedness by ensuring personnel and resources remain protected, sustaining the wing’s ability to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
