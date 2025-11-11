Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron simulates treating a casualty actor during a post attack reconnaissance sweep during Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. Training under realistic combat conditions enhanced crisis response proficiency, enabling Airmen to operate effectively in degraded or contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    This work, BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

