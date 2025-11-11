BS26-01: 35th FW Sharpens Emergency Response Readiness

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron simulates treating a casualty actor during a post attack reconnaissance sweep during Beverly Sunrise 26-01 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025. Training under realistic combat conditions enhanced crisis response proficiency, enabling Airmen to operate effectively in degraded or contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|10.16.2025
|11.13.2025 22:50
|9386864
|251016-F-EP621-1106
|7214x4809
|3.68 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|3
|0
