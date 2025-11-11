Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection [Image 17 of 19]

    3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Tara Mallari, company chief of Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal after a dress blue uniform inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. 3rd Dental Battalion held a dress blue uniform inspection in preparation for the Navy’s seasonal uniform change. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 9386734
    VIRIN: 251003-M-BN442-1250
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dental
    okinawa
    inspection
    uniform

