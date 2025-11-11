3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Commander Tracy D’Antonio, company commander of 11th Dental Company, 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, inspects sailors during a dress blue uniform inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. 3rd Dental Battalion held a dress blue uniform inspection in preparation for the Navy’s seasonal uniform change. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)