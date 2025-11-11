3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Chatilyn De Belen, the administrative section officer in charge with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal after a dress blue uniform inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. 3rd Dental Battalion held a dress blue uniform inspection in preparation for the Navy’s seasonal uniform change. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)