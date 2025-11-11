The 3rd Marine Logistics Group guidon is presented for inspection during a dress blue uniform inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. 3rd Dental Battalion held a dress blue uniform inspection in preparation for the Navy’s seasonal uniform change. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9386727
|VIRIN:
|251003-M-BN442-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.