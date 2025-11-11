3rd Dental Battalion Uniform Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mia Barcello, left, a corpsman with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, is inspected by Capt. Derek Fagen, center, company commander of 3rd Dental Company, 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd MLG, and Chief Petty Officer Ronald Burias, company chief of 3rd Dental Company, 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd MLG, during a dress blue uniform inspection on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. 3rd Dental Battalion held a dress blue uniform inspection in preparation for the Navy’s seasonal uniform change. Barcello is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)