Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) Guam Navy League President Richard Camacho, center, joins Navy leaders during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” From left: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia; Naval Base Guam Command Master Chief Miguel Lugo; Camacho; Chief Petty Officer Travis Hunter; NBG Commanding Officer Capt. John Frye. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)