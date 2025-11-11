Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) Chief Petty Officer Travis Hunter delivers remarks during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9386554
|VIRIN:
|251011-N-JC256-1426
|Resolution:
|6331x4223
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|TUMON, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
