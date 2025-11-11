Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Regions Marianas, right, joins the youngest and the oldest Sailors present during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. It’s customary at Navy birthday celebrations for the oldest and youngest active duty service members in attendance to cut the cake with a cutlass and for the first slice to go to the guest of honor. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)