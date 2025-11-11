Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 10]

    Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

    TUMON, GUAM

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Regions Marianas, right, joins the youngest and the oldest Sailors present for a cake cutting during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. It’s customary at Navy birthday celebrations for the oldest and youngest active duty service members in attendance to cut the cake with a cutlass. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 9386550
    VIRIN: 251011-N-JC256-1400
    Resolution: 7889x5262
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: TUMON, GU
