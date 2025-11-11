Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) Naval Base Guam Command Master Chief Miguel Lugo delivers remarks during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)