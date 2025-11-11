Guam Celebrates the Navy’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Denver Hoyman salutes during a moment of silence before a ceremonial table set for POW/MIA service members during the Navy’s 250th Birthday Ball at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Oct. 11. The theme of the Navy’s 250th birthday was “Defending Freedom, Protecting Prosperity.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)