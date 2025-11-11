JRM commander attends Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUMON, Guam (Sept. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, attend a Guam Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 23. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-based organization that advocates for businesses and promotes sustainable economic growth on the island. It provides networking, training, and policy influence while serving as a collective voice for Guam’s private sector, and also works closely with the U.S. military through its Armed Forces Committee to support service members and strengthen defense-related economic opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluwatomiwo Sogaolu)