TUMON, Guam (Sept. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, attend a Guam Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 23. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-based organization that advocates for businesses and promotes sustainable economic growth on the island. It provides networking, training, and policy influence while serving as a collective voice for Guam’s private sector, and also works closely with the U.S. military through its Armed Forces Committee to support service members and strengthen defense-related economic opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluwatomiwo Sogaolu)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9386508
|VIRIN:
|250923-N-EM936-1029
|Resolution:
|4330x2887
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|TUMON, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRM commander attends Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.