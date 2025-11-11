Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM commander attends Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    TUMON, GUAM

    09.23.2025

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Sept. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, attend a Guam Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 23. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-based organization that advocates for businesses and promotes sustainable economic growth on the island. It provides networking, training, and policy influence while serving as a collective voice for Guam’s private sector, and also works closely with the U.S. military through its Armed Forces Committee to support service members and strengthen defense-related economic opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluwatomiwo Sogaolu)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 9386508
    VIRIN: 250923-N-EM936-1029
    Resolution: 4330x2887
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: TUMON, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Region Marianas
    Guam Chamber of Commerce
    US Armed Forces

