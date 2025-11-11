Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTFM commander attends Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    JTFM commander attends Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting

    TUMON, GUAM

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    TUMON, Guam (Sept. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia gives remarks during a Guam Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting in Tumon, Guam, Sept. 23. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-based organization that advocates for businesses and promotes sustainable economic growth on the island. The Armed Forces Committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce builds partnerships between the business community and the U.S. military by promoting cooperation, sharing information, and supporting defense-related economic opportunities, while also hosting events with military leaders, advocating fair business practices, and strengthening ties between service members and the island community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

