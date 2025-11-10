2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-53E super stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, picks up a metal beam during helicopter support team operations with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Marines at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)