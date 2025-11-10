2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attach a metal beam to a CH-53E super stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during helicopter support team operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)