Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Langley, a logistics specialist with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo during helicopter support team operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. Langley is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 10:05
    Photo ID: 9385161
    VIRIN: 251104-M-BU905-1172
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations
    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews, Logistics, Training, Readiness, 2nd MLG, HST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download