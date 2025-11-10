2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Langley, a logistics specialist with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo during helicopter support team operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. Langley is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)