U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Langley, a logistics specialist with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo during helicopter support team operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. Langley is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9385161
|VIRIN:
|251104-M-BU905-1172
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette