2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during helicopter support team operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2025. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)