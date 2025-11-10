NY National Guard Helps Bring Home WWII MIA Soldier for Final Honors

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Kovach, an Army musician assigned to the 198th Army Band, presents a United States Flag to Norma Davis, next of kin of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Pagliuso, during Pagliuso's funeral service in Lyons, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025. Pagliuso, a former U.S. Army Air Corps aerial photographer, was killed on Oct. 5, 1942 when his B-25D Mitchell Bomber was shot down over Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Alexander Rector)
