    NY National Guard Helps Bring Home WWII MIA Soldier for Final Honors [Image 6 of 6]

    NY National Guard Helps Bring Home WWII MIA Soldier for Final Honors

    LYONS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Alexander Rector 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Kovach, an Army musician assigned to the 198th Army Band, presents a United States Flag to Norma Davis, next of kin of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Pagliuso, during Pagliuso's funeral service in Lyons, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025. Pagliuso, a former U.S. Army Air Corps aerial photographer, was killed on Oct. 5, 1942 when his B-25D Mitchell Bomber was shot down over Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Alexander Rector)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 09:57
    Location: LYONS, NEW YORK, US
    NY Army National Guard Provides Funeral Honors for Homecoming of WWII Airman

