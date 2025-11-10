Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Chesoli-Reinhard is a supervisory traffic management specialist and Army local national employee with Base Support Operations Transportation, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she loves working for the Army. “It has given me a platform to explore my potential fully and be the best person I can be, professionally,” said the newest BASOPS Trans employee of the quarter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 9384781
    VIRIN: 251113-A-SM279-6843
    Resolution: 1290x925
    Size: 281.14 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’ [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’
    BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BASOPS Trans employee: ‘what we do for service members, families is very personal’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SupportTheWarrior, USArmy, StrongerTogether, target_news_europe, PersonalProperty, Transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download