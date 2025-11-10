MARFORRES 250th Marine Corps Birthday Run 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South participate in an annual birthday motivational run celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in New Orleans, Nov. 7, 2025. The run started at the Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans and traveled along the Mississippi River ending back at MCSF. The run celebrates the history of the Marine Corps and creates esprit de corps and comradery among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)