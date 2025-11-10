Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORRES 250th Marine Corps Birthday Run [Image 16 of 21]

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South stand with the colors of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South in preparation of an annual birthday motivational run celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in New Orleans, Nov. 7, 2025. The run started at the Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans and traveled along the Mississippi River ending back at MCSF. The run celebrates the history of the Marine Corps and creates esprit de corps and comradery among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 13:49
    Photo ID: 9383793
    VIRIN: 251107-M-KH336-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, MARFORRES 250th Marine Corps Birthday Run [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

