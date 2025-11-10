Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants, vendors, and spectators enjoy the festivities of the annual Linn County Veterans’ Day Parade winding through the downtown streets of Albany, Oregon, on Nov. 11, 2025. The Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team, working together with local law enforcement, conducted security sweeps before the parade to ensure the event was safe for everyone. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)