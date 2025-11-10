Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade [Image 12 of 24]

    ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Participants, vendors, and spectators enjoy the festivities of the annual Linn County Veterans’ Day Parade winding through the downtown streets of Albany, Oregon, on Nov. 11, 2025. The Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team, working together with local law enforcement, conducted security sweeps before the parade to ensure the event was safe for everyone. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9383170
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-CH590-1113
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: ALBANY, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Support
    102nd CST
    Albany Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Day

