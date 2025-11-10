Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade

    ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Travis Benton (left) and Staff Sgt. Juan Avila (right), assigned to the 102nd Civil Support Team or CST, conduct a security sweep along the Linn County Veterans’ Day parade route in Albany, Oregon, on Nov. 11, 2025. Working with local law enforcement and safety agencies, the 102nd security sweeps help ensure the safety of the parade for those attending and participating in the annual Veterans Day parade. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9383165
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-CH590-1027
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: ALBANY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Support
    102nd CST
    Albany Veterans Day Parade
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download