Oregon National Guard’s 102nd CST provides support for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade

Oregon National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Travis Benton (left) and Staff Sgt. Juan Avila (right), assigned to the 102nd Civil Support Team or CST, conduct a security sweep along the Linn County Veterans’ Day parade route in Albany, Oregon, on Nov. 11, 2025. Working with local law enforcement and safety agencies, the 102nd security sweeps help ensure the safety of the parade for those attending and participating in the annual Veterans Day parade. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
