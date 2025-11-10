22nd MEU and JTF-Bravo Deliver Shelter materials in Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit drop off shelter supplies to community members of Beeston Spring, Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)