    22nd MEU and JTF-Bravo Deliver Shelter materials in Jamaica [Image 5 of 7]

    22nd MEU and JTF-Bravo Deliver Shelter materials in Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Marine prepares for take off in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit ahead of a shelter delivery mission at Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9382595
    VIRIN: 251108-F-YT028-1242
    Resolution: 5509x3673
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    22nd MEU and JTF-Bravo Deliver Shelter materials in Jamaica Photographer: SSgt Alexander Merchak (USAF)
    Jamaica
    Hurricane Melissa

