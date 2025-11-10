22nd MEU and JTF-Bravo Deliver Shelter materials in Jamaica

A U.S. Marine prepares for take off in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit ahead of a shelter delivery mission at Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9382595
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-YT028-1242
|Resolution:
|5509x3673
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
