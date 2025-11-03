Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Garibay, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, CH-47 Chinook flight engineer instructor, inspects the aircraft during flight from Kingston, Jamaica, transporting food and supplies to various locations across Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of the U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)