Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Griffin, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, waves at the local community after food and supply distribution in Frome, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of the U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)