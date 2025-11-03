Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Griffin, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, waves at the local community after food and supply distribution in Frome, Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of the U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9381847
    VIRIN: 251107-F-YT028-2209
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download