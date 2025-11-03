Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Delivers food to Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo and representatives from the U.S. Department of State and the Los Angeles Fire Department Team load food onto a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook at Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica, for transport to various locations across Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of the U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

