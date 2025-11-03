Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waiting in Formation

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bobbitt and Capt. Alcides Silva, with the 188th Force Support Squadron, take a quick second to smile for the photographer before the Mission Support Group photo shoot on Friday, November 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 14:07
    Photo ID: 9381827
    VIRIN: 110725-Z-IN195-1048
    Resolution: 3494x2496
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    TAGS

    F-35
    mission support group
    188th Wing

