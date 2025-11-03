Waiting in Formation

Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bobbitt and Capt. Alcides Silva, with the 188th Force Support Squadron, take a quick second to smile for the photographer before the Mission Support Group photo shoot on Friday, November 7, 2025.
11.07.2025
11.08.2025
|9381827
|110725-Z-IN195-1048
|3494x2496
|2.12 MB
|ARKANSAS, US
|4
|0
