    HQSVCBN MARFORPAC conducts physical training and cake cutting ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    HQSVCBN MARFORPAC conducts physical training and cake cutting ceremony

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman 2nd Class Benjamin Hanneman, corpsman, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, partakes in a moment of silence during the MARFORPAC Marine Corps birthday physical training event on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    This work, HQSVCBN MARFORPAC conducts physical training and cake cutting ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, MarineCorpsBirthday, Marines250, USMC250, ceremony/PT

