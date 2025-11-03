HQSVCBN MARFORPAC conducts physical training and cake cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brandon Kokualani, left, company gunnery sergeant, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Banks, military justice chief, Staff Judge Advocate Division, MARFORPAC, participate in a cooldown exercise during the MARFORPAC Marine Corps birthday physical training event on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)