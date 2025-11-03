Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Copperhead recruiters prepare student flight

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    While they wait to ship out to Basic Military Training, the future Copperheads in Student Flight spend regularly scheduled drill weekends learning the ins and outs of their new career and getting used to military life.

    The recruiting team with the 161st Air Refueling Wing are seen here teaching Student Flight the proper way to stand at ease and at attention while in formation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 9381696
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-FJ284-7001
    Resolution: 3418x2274
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Copperhead recruiters prepare student flight, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    recruiter
    student flight
    Copperheads

