Copperhead recruiters prepare student flight

While they wait to ship out to Basic Military Training, the future Copperheads in Student Flight spend regularly scheduled drill weekends learning the ins and outs of their new career and getting used to military life.



The recruiting team with the 161st Air Refueling Wing are seen here teaching Student Flight the proper way to stand at ease and at attention while in formation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)