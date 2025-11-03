Australian service members give a final salute to Maj. Tyler R. Braconi of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9381643
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-WW713-1054
|Resolution:
|7343x4898
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMLA-369 holds a memorial ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Memorial Honors HMLA-369 ‘Gunfighters’ Fallen Marine
