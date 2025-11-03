HMLA-369 holds a memorial ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Daniel, a professional musician, plays the bagpipes during a memorial ceremony honoring Maj. Tyler R. Braconi of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)