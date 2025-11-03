Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 holds a memorial ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi [Image 4 of 6]

    HMLA-369 holds a memorial ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Daniel, a professional musician, plays the bagpipes during a memorial ceremony honoring Maj. Tyler R. Braconi of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray) 

    Memorial Honors HMLA-369 ‘Gunfighters’ Fallen Marine

