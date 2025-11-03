HMLA-369 holds a memorial ceremony for Maj. Tyler R. Braconi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flyover during a memorial ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, family, and friends gathered to pay tribute to Maj. Tyler R. Braconi, whose service and sacrifice were remembered during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)