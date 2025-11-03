Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Healy, Storis, and Polar Star moor at Coast Guard Base Seattle

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Healy, Storis, and Polar Star moor at Coast Guard Base Seattle

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Lt. Christopher Butters 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20) arrives at Pier 46 on Coast Guard Base Seattle, Oct. 26, 2025. The crew of the Healy transited over 20,000 miles, supporting Operation Arctic West Summer and Operation Frontier Sentinel, protecting U.S. sovereign rights and territory, and promoting national security in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lieutenant Christopher Butters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9381638
    VIRIN: 251026-G-FO271-1801
    Resolution: 4056x3040
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    icebreaker
    polar
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download