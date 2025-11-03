Andrew Beu, a government contracted electrician, prepares to connect a wire to an electrical transformer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 20, 2025. A protective suit kept him safe in case a hazardous electrical arc occurred while he performed maintenance connected the transformer to upgraded grounding rods, increasing the safety of operations relying on the components for power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9380807
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-ZJ473-2003
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.