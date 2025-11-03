Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Andrew Beu, a government contracted electrician, prepares to connect a wire to an electrical transformer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 20, 2025. A protective suit kept him safe in case a hazardous electrical arc occurred while he performed maintenance connected the transformer to upgraded grounding rods, increasing the safety of operations relying on the components for power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9380807
    VIRIN: 251020-F-ZJ473-2003
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment
    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment
    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment
    379th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitates install of upgraded electrical equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    dirt
    electrical
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download